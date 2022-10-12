Every year, thousands are faced with choosing between heating their homes and basic needs like food and medicine. Partners Bank donated $200,000 to the Keep ME Warm fund with the opportunity for an additional $50,000 match. Your support of Heat Week, a fuel assistance fundraising effort between Partners Bank and WMTW supporting the Keep ME Warm Fund, can help our friends and neighbors in the communities we serve stay safe and warm in their homes this winter. Thank you!
Keep ME Warm provides emergency heating assistance through a statewide partnership of United Ways of Maine and Community Action Agencies. These funds are a safety-net resource administered after all other avenues for fuel have been exhausted to assist individuals directly or designated to local organizations that provide emergency fuel assistance, including faith-based programs and nonprofit agencies.
Get Help
Do you or someone you know need help? Dial 2-1-1 or visit www.211maine.org or www.211nh.org for information on heating assistance and weatherization services near you. 2-1-1 are statewide health and human services information and referral service created by the local United Ways.
Your donations to Heat Week will provide emergency heating assistance in the communities Partner’s Bank serves in Maine and New Hampshire. Maine Counties include Cumberland, York, Franklin, Oxford, Kennebec, Androscoggin, Lincoln, Knox, and Sagadahoc. New Hampshire Counties include Rockingham and Strafford. Donations can be made to New Hampshire or Maine. Funds in New Hampshire are split between Rockingham and Strafford counties. Funds raised for Maine are distributed through a formula based on federal Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) percentages and population.
Heat Week
Give Help
Issues with the Donation Form? Try the unembedded version at https://igfn.us/form/hisANg.
FAQs
Who will receive funds?
Is my donation tax deductible?
The donation form is not displaying.
